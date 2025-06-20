Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Ukraines Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more pressure on Russia

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more pressure on Russia

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday — the deadliest assault on the capital this year — killed 28 people across the city and injured 142 more, Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on Thursday

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more pressure on Russia

A rescue worker puts out a fire following a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more pressure on Russia
x
00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said a Russian missile strike on a nine-story Kyiv apartment building was a sign that more pressure must be applied on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, as Moscow intensifies attacks in the three-year war.

The drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday — the deadliest assault on the capital this year — killed 28 people across the city and injured 142 more, Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on Thursday.


Zelensky, along with the head of the presidential office Andrii Yermak and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, visited the site of the apartment building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district on Thursday.


“This attack is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects a ceasefire and chooses killing,” Zelensky said while he thanked Ukraine’s partners who he said are ready to pressure Russia to “feel the real cost of the war.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy russia Kyiv moscow world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK