The drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday — the deadliest assault on the capital this year — killed 28 people across the city and injured 142 more, Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on Thursday

A rescue worker puts out a fire following a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls for more pressure on Russia x 00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said a Russian missile strike on a nine-story Kyiv apartment building was a sign that more pressure must be applied on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire, as Moscow intensifies attacks in the three-year war.

The drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday — the deadliest assault on the capital this year — killed 28 people across the city and injured 142 more, Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said on Thursday.

Zelensky, along with the head of the presidential office Andrii Yermak and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, visited the site of the apartment building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district on Thursday.

“This attack is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects a ceasefire and chooses killing,” Zelensky said while he thanked Ukraine’s partners who he said are ready to pressure Russia to “feel the real cost of the war.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever