Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk said that Russian forces switched tactics in recent weeks, attacking their flanks instead of going head-on to form a pincer movement around the city

Ukrainian firefighters putting out a blaze in eastern Ukraine’s Sumy region following a Russian strike. PIC/AFP

A dire shortage of infantry troops and supply routes coming under Russian drone attacks are conspiring against Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk, where decisive battles in the nearly three-year war are playing out, and time is running short. Ukrainian troops are losing ground around the crucial supply hub, which lies at the confluence of multiple highways leading to key cities in eastern Donetsk as well as an important railway station.

Ukrainian soldiers in Pokrovsk said that Russian forces switched tactics in recent weeks, attacking their flanks instead of going head-on to form a pincer movement around the city. With Russians in control of dominant heights, Ukrainian supply routes are now within their range. Heavy fog in recent days prevented Ukrainian soldiers from effectively using surveillance drones, allowing Russians to consolidate and take more territory. Meanwhile, Ukrainian commanders say they do not have enough reserves to sustain defense lines and that new infantry units are failing to execute operations.

A combination of factors led Kyiv to effectively lose the settlement of Velyka Novosilka this past week, Russia’s most significant gain since seizing the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk in January. The village is 15 km from the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, where authorities have begun digging fortifications for the first time since Russia’s invasion. Key logistics routes are under direct threat from Russian drones as a result of Moscow’s recent gains, further straining Ukrainian troops. Russian forces now occupy key dominant heights around the Pokrovsk region.

