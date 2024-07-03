UN adopts AI resolution backed by China and US

It gave global support to the international effort to ensure that AI is “safe, secure and trustworthy” and that all nations can take advantage of it

Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the UN, had spoken at a Security Council meet recently. File Pic/AP

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a Chinese-sponsored resolution with US support urging wealthy developed nations to close the widening gap with poorer developing countries and ensure that they have equal opportunities to use and benefit from artificial intelligence.

The resolution approved Monday follows the March 21 adoption of the first U.N. resolution on artificial intelligence spearheaded by the United States and co-sponsored by 123 countries including China. It gave global support to the international effort to ensure that AI is “safe, secure and trustworthy” and that all nations can take advantage of it.

Adoption of the two non-binding resolutions shows that the United States and China, rivals in many areas, are both determined to be key players in shaping the future of this powerful new technology.

