UN atomic watchdog director in Russia
UN atomic watchdog director in Russia

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly expressed alarm about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe.

UN atomic watchdog director in Russia

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi (left) with Alexei Likhachev, general director of Rosatom. Pic/AP

The UN atomic watchdog agency’s director has arrived in Russia for talks on nuclear safety in Ukraine, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is at risk amid fighting. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly expressed alarm about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe. 


The plant has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and seized the facility shortly after.  The plant’s six reactors have been shut down for months, but it still needs power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features. IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday evening, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.


Ukrainian kids learning to use drones


After two years of ongoing fighting, the Russia-Ukraine war has brought changes to school curriculums across Ukraine, elevating drone piloting from a hobby to an essential skill. Combat drones are playing a vital role in the Russia-Ukraine war and so Ukraine is now making drone flying part of its education system.

