UN Security Council demands ceasefire in Gaza during Ramzan

Palestinians pray over the covered bodies of relatives, killed in overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Pic/AP

The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded a cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, its first demand to halt fighting.

The US abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to the ceasefire during Ramzan, which ends April 9.

The vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution Friday that would have supported “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The US warned that the resolution approved on Monday could hurt negotiations to halt hostilities by the US, Egypt and Qatar, raising the possibility of another veto, this time by the Americans.

Because Ramadan ends next month, the ceasefire demand would last for just two weeks, though the draft says the pause in fighting should lead “to a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

Israel okays US deal for prisoner-hostage swap

Israel has nodded to a US proposal on a prisoner-hostage exchange deal, under which Tel Aviv would release over 700 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 serving life sentences for killing Israeli nationals, in exchange for the release of 40 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to CNN. Israel has agreed to make “significant compromises in order to return the abductees home,” as per news reports.

CNN also confirmed the update with a diplomatic source. Israel agreed to the proposal put forth by CIA Director Bill Burns. Burns was in Doha, where Hamas and Israel are engaged in talks through mediators, according to CNN reports on the recent round of talks. However, the agreement has not gotten any approval from the Hamas side and it could take one to three days to respond to the deal.

