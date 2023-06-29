Unrest in France after police shoot 17-year-old

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Nanterre
The death prompted nationwide concern and triggered unrest in multiple towns

The tensions focused around the Paris suburb of Nanterre where the boy was killed. Pic/AP

France’s government on Wednesday announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed during a police check.


The death prompted nationwide concern and triggered unrest in multiple towns. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight unrest.


The tensions focused around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where lawyers say 17-year-old Nael M. was killed Tuesday during a traffic check. The police officer suspected of firing on him was detained and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.


world news france news

