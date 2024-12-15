Breaking News
US Ambassador Garcetti reaffirms commitment to protect religious minorities amidst Bangladesh atrocities

Updated on: 15 December,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Dumka

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expresses concern over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and reaffirms the importance of safeguarding religious minorities globally, during his visit to Dumka, Jharkhand.

File Pic

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed deep concern over the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. He reiterated the importance of safeguarding religious minorities worldwide, highlighting that such protections are foundational not only to democracy but also to global peace.


During an informal visit to St. Xavier's College in Maharo, Dumka, Garcetti spoke with ANI, stressing that the protection of religious minorities must be a priority regardless of the country in which they reside. “We have been very clear that around the world, religious minorities must be protected no matter what country they live in. That’s a cornerstone not only of democracy but of peace in the world,” he said. Garcetti further emphasised that the US has been actively engaging with countries like India and Bangladesh to ensure the voices of these minorities are heard and protected.


His comments come amid mounting concerns over the rising violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, where several incidents have left Hindus vulnerable to persecution. The US government has repeatedly called for action to prevent such violence and ensure religious freedom for all communities.


Garcetti’s visit to Dumka, part of a cultural exchange programme, also included discussions on the region’s deep-rooted traditions. He described Jharkhand as the "heartland of India," highlighting the significance of the Santhal people and their connection to the land. “This entire region is such a heartland of India, a place where the people are close to the land, where the traditions run deep,” Garcetti said, adding that his visit to Jharkhand had been on his list since meeting President Murmu. The Ambassador also reflected on the similarities between the cultures of Indian and American tribes, noting the shared reverence for nature and the importance of preserving the environment.

High Commissioner of Malta to India, Reuben Gauci, who accompanied Garcetti on the visit, also acknowledged the historical connections between Malta and Dumka. He shared that the Jebusites, a group of Maltese missionaries, had arrived in the region in 1925, marking the beginning of the ties between Malta and Jharkhand. Gauci expressed pride in his connection to Dumka, a place not widely recognised even in his home country. He noted the significance of his relationship with the local Santhali community, with many of the early Maltese missionaries fluent in the Santhali language.

Gauci shared a post on social media, thanking Garcetti for taking the time to visit Dumka and explore the Jisu Jaher complex, founded by Maltese Jesuits in India. The post also mentioned meeting with Maltese missionaries Fr. Paul Aquilina SJ and Marcette Buttigieg, further emphasising the long-standing ties between Malta and the region.

(With inputs from ANI) 

