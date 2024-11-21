US Embassy in Kyiv shuts down over air attack threat

The National Intelligence Service said that North Korea exported 170mm self-propelled guns and 240mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia

Ukrainian servicemen light candles in front of the Motherland Monument to mark the 1,000th day of the Russian invasion. Pic/AFP

The US Embassy in Kyiv said it would stay closed on Wednesday after receiving a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.

The precautionary step came after Russian officials promised a response to President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets on Russian soil with US-made missiles—a move that angered the Kremlin.

The war, which reached its 1,000-day milestone on Tuesday, has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield—a development which US officials said prompted Biden’s policy shift. The US Embassy said it anticipated a quick return to regular operations.

‘N Korea sent more weapons to Russia’

Seoul: North Korea recently supplied additional artillery systems to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine, while some of the thousands of North Korean troops deployed in Russia have begun engaging in combat, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Wednesday. The National Intelligence Service said that North Korea exported 170mm self-propelled guns and 240mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia.

