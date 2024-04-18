Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Opinion polls predict a big zero for Ajit Pawar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Now, EC wants you to help net errant netas
Salman Khan firing case: ‘Had no idea jobless tenants were on such a mission!’
Mumbai: Parking woes stall tree trimming efforts ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: Duo with MDMA worth Rs 4.5 cr nabbed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US envoy says mulling options to monitor North Korea
<< Back to Elections 2024

US envoy says mulling options to monitor North Korea

Updated on: 18 April,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

“I look forward to engaging with both the Republic of Korea and Japan, but like-minded (countries) as well, on trying to develop options both inside the UN as well as outside the UN.

US envoy says mulling options to monitor North Korea

Celebrations to mark completion of Phase-II of a 10,000-unit housing project in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
US envoy says mulling options to monitor North Korea
x
00:00

The United States and its allies are discussing options “both inside and outside the UN system” to create a new mechanism for monitoring North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme, the American ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday. 


Russia last month vetoed a UN resolution in a move that effectively abolished monitoring by UN experts of Security Council sanctions against North Korea, which prompted Western accusations that Moscow was acting to shield its arms purchases from North Korea to fuel its war in Ukraine.


“I look forward to engaging with both the Republic of Korea and Japan, but like-minded (countries) as well, on trying to develop options both inside the UN as well as outside the UN.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news north korea united states of america International news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK