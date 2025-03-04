Breaking News
US: People rally in support of Zelensky outside White House

Updated on: 04 March,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Washington
In London, PM Starmer says working on plan to stop war

Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators in front of the White House in Washington DC, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Several people stood outside the White House on Sunday, calling for justice for Ukraine. The supporters rallied in the wake of a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump last week.


The crowd was seen waving Ukraine’s flag while chanting slogans in support of Ukraine. Many said they were outraged by Friday’s meeting in the Oval Office, which was cut short with Zelensky being asked to leave the White House. In support of Ukraine, a woman said, “I am out here because Ukraine has been a loyal ally. They gave up their nuclear weapons because we made them to. That made them vulnerable to an evil enemy. 


Our behaviour is disgraceful. I need to do everything to demonstrate my support. I have never been so embarrassed of being an American in my life.” A Ukrainian citizen said, “I am here today to thank my American friends for standing with Ukraine after everything that happened in the Oval office. We want this support to continue.”


Meanwhile, at a summit in London, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters he was working with France and a small number of other nations to craft a plan to stop the fighting, which would then be presented to Trump. Zelensky in turn expressed strong appreciation for the support.

Worry less about Putin, more about immigrants: Trump

US President Donald Trump pushed back criticism that his stand on Ukraine was pro Putin. by asking people to focus more on domestic issues. In a post of Truth Social, the President said, “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our country—so we don’t end up like Europe!”

