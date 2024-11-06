Former US President Donald Trump was on his way to winning the White House in one of the most historic political comebacks in American history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated "friend" Donald Trump on his "historic" presidential election victory on Wednesday, saying he hopes to renew their work to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, PTI reported.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on X.

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

The prime minister also posted several pictures of his meetings with the Republican candidate, who was previously the US president from 2016 to 2020.

Donald Trump making historic comeback

"This will be the golden age of America... America has given us an unprecedented mandate" Trump said in West Palm Beach in Florida, in a victory speech," he said, reported PTI.

He told Americans that this moment will "help this country heal", reported PTI.

The 78-year-old Republican leader is winning the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, the three crucial battleground states. However, the Associated Press (AP) has called the race in favour of Trump in these states.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2:30 pm, 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris, reported PTI.

Counting of votes is still underway in other battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The US has 50 states and most of them vote for the same party in every election except the swing states.

Generally, there is not much surprise over the candidates picking up victories in states other than the pivotal battleground ones. Overall a total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs.

(With inputs from PTI)