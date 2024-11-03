Poll suggests Harris is assured of 226 electoral college votes and Trump 219

Donald Trump walks off stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Trump and Harris crisscross battleground states in US x 00:00

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival former president Donald Trump are leaving nothing to chance in the last 50 hours before closing of the polls, making a passionate appeal to their countrymen to support and send them to the White House.

“We will win,” Vice President Harris told thousands of her cheering supporters in Wisconsin urging them it’s time to turn a page and bring in a new generation of leadership in America.

She was campaigning in Wisconsin and North Carolina on Saturday. She plans to make closing arguments in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday.

Trump, 78, choose Virginia for campaigning on Saturday. Addressing thousands of his supporters in Salem, the former president promised to bring in a new era of peace and prosperity in the country. Trump continued to charge Harris of being a liberal Left radical.

Over the next two days, Trump has a hectic schedule in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. To win, a candidate needs 272 electoral college votes.

According to respectable 270towin.com, Harris is assured of 226 electoral votes and Trump of 219. While Harris needs 44 additional electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 270, Trump requires 51.

‘India-US ties most important globally’

Former President Donald Trump was fired by 80 million American people in the 2020 presidential poll and they still do not trust him, Indian-origin Democratic leader Neil Makhija said.

Makhija, who is emerging as a prominent face in the Democratic Party and overseeing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigning in Pennsylvania said it is concerning to think that Trump could even be close to being back to the White House. Makhija said Harris will be a president who cares for everyone, not only her supporters.

“Having her as president will be tremendously important not just for our community but for women, the African-Americans and for all of the people.”

