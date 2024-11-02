Breaking News
US vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz joins Diwali celebrations

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Washington
Pennsylvania is one of the seven battleground states which is expected to play a critical role in the overall election outcome

US vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz joins Diwali celebrations

Tim Walz during Diwali celebrations at the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery, Pennsylvania. Pic/AFP

US Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz attended a Diwali celebration at a prominent Hindu temple in Pennsylvania, reaching out to the Indian-Americans in the crucial battleground state as the race for White House heads towards a photo-finish.


In his brief remarks at the event in the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery County on Thursday, the Democratic leader highlighted the “rising” political voice of the Indian-American community in the US and urged them to save energy to “celebrate” Kamala Harris’s “victory” in the presidential election next week.


“Happy Diwali everyone. It is a privilege for me to be with you on this special day,” he said. “The Indian and the South Asian community are so much a fabric of our state and our identity,” the Minnesota governor said, drawing cheers from the audience. Besides lighting a diya, Walz posed for selfies, greeted Indians with a “Namaste” and exchanged pleasantries.


Pennsylvania is one of the seven battleground states which is expected to play a critical role in the overall election outcome. “On this happiest day of light over darkness, I hope you find peace, find calm and save a little energy to celebrate next Wednesday morning,” Walz said, referring to Election Day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

