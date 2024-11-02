US vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz joins Diwali celebrations

Pennsylvania is one of the seven battleground states which is expected to play a critical role in the overall election outcome

Tim Walz during Diwali celebrations at the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery, Pennsylvania. Pic/AFP

US Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz attended a Diwali celebration at a prominent Hindu temple in Pennsylvania, reaching out to the Indian-Americans in the crucial battleground state as the race for White House heads towards a photo-finish.

In his brief remarks at the event in the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery County on Thursday, the Democratic leader highlighted the “rising” political voice of the Indian-American community in the US and urged them to save energy to “celebrate” Kamala Harris’s “victory” in the presidential election next week.

“Happy Diwali everyone. It is a privilege for me to be with you on this special day,” he said. “The Indian and the South Asian community are so much a fabric of our state and our identity,” the Minnesota governor said, drawing cheers from the audience. Besides lighting a diya, Walz posed for selfies, greeted Indians with a “Namaste” and exchanged pleasantries.

Pennsylvania is one of the seven battleground states which is expected to play a critical role in the overall election outcome. “On this happiest day of light over darkness, I hope you find peace, find calm and save a little energy to celebrate next Wednesday morning,” Walz said, referring to Election Day.

