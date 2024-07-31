Venezuela on fire as citizens protest Maduro’s win

Thousands of citizens took to the streets burning and smashing vehicles and property and tearing down posters

A protester runs past a police motorbike set on fire, while others

Thousands of Venezuelans are taking to the streets near Caracas’s largest poor neighbourhood to protest President Nicolás Maduro’s claim that he won the country’s election. In the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, people started walking shouting against Maduro, and some masked young people tore down campaign posters of him hung on lampposts.

Smash an advertising board during violent demonstrations in Caracas, on Tuesday. Pics/PTI

Heavily armed security forces were standing just a few blocks away from the protest, which was peaceful. “It’s going to fall. It’s going to fall. This government is going fall!” some of the protesters shouted as they walked. People on rooftops looked on, banging pots and waving Venezuelan flags as a show of support.

‘Have proof Maduro was defeated’

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez said his campaign has the proof that he was the winner of Sunday’s highly anticipated election. Gonzalez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said they have obtained more than 70 per cent of the tally sheets.

