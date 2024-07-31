Breaking News
Venezuela on fire as citizens protest Maduro's win

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Caracas
Thousands of citizens took to the streets burning and smashing vehicles and property and tearing down posters

A protester runs past a police motorbike set on fire, while others

Venezuela on fire as citizens protest Maduro's win
Thousands of Venezuelans are taking to the streets near Caracas’s largest poor neighbourhood to protest President Nicolás Maduro’s claim that he won the country’s election. In the Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, people started walking shouting against Maduro, and some masked young people tore down campaign posters of him hung on lampposts.


Smash an advertising board during violent demonstrations in Caracas, on Tuesday. Pics/PTI
Heavily armed security forces were standing just a few blocks away from the protest, which was peaceful. “It’s going to fall. It’s going to fall. This government is going fall!” some of the protesters shouted as they walked. People on rooftops looked on, banging pots and waving Venezuelan flags as a show of support.


‘Have proof Maduro was defeated’

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez said his campaign has the proof that he was the winner of Sunday’s highly anticipated election. Gonzalez and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said they have obtained more than 70 per cent of the tally sheets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

