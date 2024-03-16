Breaking News
Voting for prez begins in Russia

Updated on: 16 March,2024 05:26 AM IST  |  Moscow
The election takes place against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system

A man casts his ballot in Moscow. Pic/AP

Voting for prez begins in Russia
Voters headed to the polls in Russia on Friday for a three-day presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years after he stifled dissent. 


The election takes place against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system.


Voters are casting their ballots Friday through Sunday at polling stations across the vast country’s 11 time zones, as well as in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. Russians also can vote online.


German, French and Polish leaders meet to support Ukraine

The leaders of Germany, France and Poland met in Berlin Friday to discuss support for Ukraine, seeking to send a signal of unity and solidarity as Kyiv grapples with a shortage of military resources and Russia votes in an election all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s reign. Kyiv’s forces are hoping for more military supplies from Ukraine’s Western partners, in the face of a better-provisioned Russian army.

vladimir putin russia news world news
