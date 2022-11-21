VP Dhankhar meets Indian community in Doha, lauds role played by them

Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit and represented India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. He is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

File Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday interacted with the Indian community members here in Doha and lauded their role in deepening the links between India and Qatar.

Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit and represented India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. He is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He also met Sheikh Tamim during the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with members of the Indian Community in Doha, Qatar. Shri Dhankhar lauded the community members for their accomplishments in their respective fields," the Vice President of India tweeted along with pictures.

"Connecting with our own! Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPSecretariat met with a cross-section of Indian community members & school students in Doha, Qatar," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

Also read: Man who sent letter about blasts during Rahul yatra in MP identified: Cops

"In his inspiring address at the reception, VP lauded the role played by the community in deepening India-Qatar links," he tweeted.

On Sunday, Dhankhar met several world leaders, including UN chief Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

"In a conversation with the UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres, FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino and IOC President, Mr Thomas Bach on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural in Qatar today," the Vice President's Office tweeted.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar meeting with world leaders on the sidelines of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar today," the VP office tweeted.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with a multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, and education, among others, the MEA statement said.

Qatar plays an important partner in India's energy security and India participates in the Gulf nation's food security.

India and Qatar will be celebrating 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year.

The MEA statement said people-to-people ties form an important element of the bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.