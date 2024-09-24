We welcome everyone's participation in peacemaking: US Ambassador Garcetti on PM Modi's visit to Russia, Ukraine

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Nassau Coliseum in New York during his three-day visit to the United States, PM Modi said that the bilateral partnership between the two countries is aimed at global good

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having visited both Russia and Ukraine this year, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that his country welcomes everyone's participation in peacemaking and relations that India has had with the two countries engaged in a conflict do position Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and others to play a critical role.

In an interview with ANI, Garcetti also stressed on the importance of sovereignty of borders, adding that peace should not come at the expense of any country.

"We welcome everyone's cooperation and participation in peacemaking. Peacemaking is hard work. It requires difficult conversations with friends. I think if you start from the principle that the most important law we have in the world is the sovereignty of border, something India lives with every single day, it's clear that we have to make sure that peace comes not at the expense of any country," he said.

"So we welcome that participation as long as it abides by those principles of an unwarranted, unasked-for invasion of a sovereign country across that sovereign border. The relations that India has had with Ukraine and with Russia, I think do position Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar and others to play a critical role. And if we keep those principles together, I think we welcome that because there's going to have to be tough conversations with friends. India opens doors, sometimes the US doesn't and vice versa... As we have seen two democracies hold two elections, it shows democracies are stronger that the rule of law does matter, that principles should rule the day," he added.

Garcetti was answering a question about PM Modi's visit to Russia and Ukraine and with India keen on peace in the region if the US backs the initiative.

PM Modi visited Russia in July and Ukraine in August this year. India has emphasised the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace in the Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022.

India has also expressed its willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

Garcetti also welcomed Prime Minister Modi's announcement that India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US.

"I was grinning from ear to ear yesterday when Prime Minister Modi said that we will have two new consulates, one in Boston and then one in my hometown of Los Angeles, something I worked on when I was mayor. And last year when we promised two new consulates in India, in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, I said, okay, but next you have to do Los Angeles. Promise made and promised delivered," he said.

"We're so excited this coming year to be able to open those two new consulates in India and I can't wait to see a non-stop flight to Los Angeles to see a Consulate and I think will be great for the western United States," Garcetti added.

"The partnership between America and India is growing stronger. Our partnership is aimed at global good, and we are increasing cooperation in every sector. We have taken your convenience into consideration," PM Modi said.

"Last year, I announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Seattle. We requested your suggestions for two additional consulates. India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles," he added.

US President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, PM Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in his home town Wilmington, Delaware.

The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi had a bilateral meeting with President Biden in which the two leaders identified new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In New York, PM Modi addressed an event of Indian diaspora and engaged with important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world.

He also addressed the Summit of the Future at the United Nations.

