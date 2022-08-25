Weary but unbowed, Ukraine marks Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky tells Ukrainians in emotional speech that the country would never give up its fight for freedom from Moscow’s domination

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena attend a commemoration ceremony at a memorial wall displaying images of Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen killed since Russia launched a military invasion on the country, in Kyiv Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Ukrainians revelled in a surreal display of burnt-out Russian tanks and armour laid out this week as war trophies in central Kyiv to mark the 31st anniversary of independence, but fears of fresh Russian attacks lurked behind their show of defiance.

An air raid siren perforated an eerie calm in Kyiv on the morning of Independence Day following dire warnings that Russia could launch fresh attacks on major cities. Kyiv has warned Moscow of a powerful response if that happens. The public holiday, which falls six months into Russia’s invasion, is usually marked with a military parade, but fearing attacks on mass rallies, Kyiv has banned public events this year and the streets were much quieter than normal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians in an emotional speech marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday that their country had been “reborn” when Russia invaded and that it would never give up its fight for freedom from Moscow’s domination. “A new nation appeared in the world on Feb. 24 at 4 o’clock in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he said.

“We will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters,” he said. “What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory,” he said. Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Ukraine and announced another major support package worth around £ 54 million to it.

Pope Francis on Wednesday called for “concrete steps” to end the war in Ukraine. IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said on Tuesday it will visit the Russian-occupied plant in Ukraine if talks to gain access succeed. “I hope that concrete steps will be taken to bring an end to the war and to avert the risk of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia,” Francis said at his weekly general audience.

Russian politician detained

Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was shown being detained at his home in a video on social media on Wednesday, in the latest move by authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine. Roizman was seen saying he was being investigated under a law against discrediting the armed forces. He said he was arrested “basically for one phrase, ‘the invasion of Ukraine’”. Asked where he had said that, he replied, “I’ve said it everywhere and I’ll say it now.”

