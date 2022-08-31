Breaking News
WHO director in Asia accused of racism

Updated on: 31 August,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told staff in the Western Pacific in an email on Friday that Kasai was “on leave” without elaborating further

Dr Takeshi Kasai


The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) top director in the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, has been indefinitely removed from his post. Kasai’s removal comes months after an AP investigation revealed that dozens of staffers accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behaviour that undermined the U.N. agency’s efforts to stop the novel Coronavirus pandemic in Asia. 


WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told staff in the Western Pacific in an email on Friday that Kasai was “on leave” without elaborating further.


5,67,157
No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

60,15,95,681
Total no of cases worldwide

64,88,661
Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

