WHO director in Asia accused of racism

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told staff in the Western Pacific in an email on Friday that Kasai was “on leave” without elaborating further

Dr Takeshi Kasai

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) top director in the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, has been indefinitely removed from his post. Kasai’s removal comes months after an AP investigation revealed that dozens of staffers accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behaviour that undermined the U.N. agency’s efforts to stop the novel Coronavirus pandemic in Asia.

Also Read: Iraq protests: After clashes Moqtada al-Sadr tells supporters to withdraw

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told staff in the Western Pacific in an email on Friday that Kasai was “on leave” without elaborating further.

5,67,157

No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

60,15,95,681

Total no of cases worldwide

64,88,661

Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal