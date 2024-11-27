Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Why are some babies so hairy

Why are some babies so hairy?

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

Top

In some babies, there can be quite a lot of hair. It is nothing to worry about and will disappear a few weeks after birth

Why are some babies so hairy?

Lanugo is nothing to worry about

Listen to this article
Why are some babies so hairy?
x
00:00

Babies are born with fine body hair called lanugo. The term comes from the Latin word “lana”, meaning wool. 


In some babies, there can be quite a lot of hair. It is nothing to worry about and will disappear a few weeks after birth. 


It appears on the fetus around the third month of pregnancy and grows thicker by the seventh month. Most babies shed lanugo in the womb at around 33-36 weeks of pregnancy.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sydney baby International news world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK