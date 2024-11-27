Why are some babies so hairy?

In some babies, there can be quite a lot of hair. It is nothing to worry about and will disappear a few weeks after birth

Lanugo is nothing to worry about

Babies are born with fine body hair called lanugo. The term comes from the Latin word “lana”, meaning wool.

In some babies, there can be quite a lot of hair. It is nothing to worry about and will disappear a few weeks after birth.

It appears on the fetus around the third month of pregnancy and grows thicker by the seventh month. Most babies shed lanugo in the womb at around 33-36 weeks of pregnancy.

