Debutant director Faraz Arif Ansari thrilled as Shabana Azmi-Zeenat Aman starrer Bun Tikki is set to première at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California

(From left) Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi headline director Faraz Arif Ansari’s film exploring the parent-child bond

'Bun Tikki is my love letter to every child and parent': Director Faraz Arif Ansari

Director Faraz Arif Ansari’s maiden feature film, Bun Tikki, is off to a promising start. The Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol-starrer will have its world première at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California on January 5. This gives a surge of confidence to not only the debutant feature director, but also to fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra who chose it as his second production after Saali Mohabbat.

For their maiden feature, Ansari wanted to explore the parent-child relationship. Bun Tikki tells the story of seven-year-old Shanu, who grapples with self-discovery, while his father Sidhant navigates grief and societal pressures as a single parent. The director shares, “Palm Springs International Film Festival has been a beacon for independent filmmakers and bold storytelling, and I’m excited that our film is part of such a phenomenal line-up. Bun Tikki is my love letter to every child, parent, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of love, empathy, and kindness. I hope it reminds us of the kinder and happier world we’re all capable of creating.”

The movie’s selection cements Malhotra’s desire to back unconventional stories. “It’s an honour to contribute to a project that challenges conventions and tells an authentic story,” says the producer, who teamed up with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios for the project.