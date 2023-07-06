Breaking News
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

High temperature records were surpassed on July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru

People across the US braved the heat for July Fourth celebrations. Pic/AP

The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.


High temperature records were surpassed on July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru. Cities across the US from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said meteorologist Zack Taylor. Beijing reported 9 straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F).


This global record is preliminary, pending approval from gold-standard climate measurement entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). But it is an indication that climate change is reaching into uncharted territory.


