High temperature records were surpassed on July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru

People across the US braved the heat for July Fourth celebrations. Pic/AP

Listen to this article World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record x 00:00

The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

High temperature records were surpassed on July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru. Cities across the US from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said meteorologist Zack Taylor. Beijing reported 9 straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F).

ADVERTISEMENT

This global record is preliminary, pending approval from gold-standard climate measurement entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA). But it is an indication that climate change is reaching into uncharted territory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever