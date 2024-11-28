Breaking News
Worst November snowstorm in over 50 years lashes Seoul

Updated on: 28 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

South Korea’s weather agency said 20 cm of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas

Pedestrians walk in Gwanghwamun near Gyeongbokgung Palace. Pic/AFP

The most severe November snowstorm to hit South Korea’s capital in more than a half century blanketed the capital on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of airplane flights and disrupting commuter traffic.


Cars move slowly on a snow-covered road. Pics/AP
South Korea’s weather agency said 20 cm of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it was the heaviest snowstorm Seoul has experienced in 52 years. A storm on November 28, 1972, dumped 12 cm of snow on the capital.


Snow-covered bicycles near a subway station
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the eastern town of Hongcheon. The storm blanketed much of the country, with the country’s central, eastern and southwestern regions seeing about 10 to 23 cm of snow.

At least 220 flights were cancelled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port. They also shut down hundreds of hiking trails.

south korea world news International news news

