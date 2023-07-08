Meeting with Premier Li Qiang, Yellen said Washington and Beijing have a duty to cooperate on issues that affect the world

Chinese Premier Li Qiang (R) speaks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Pics/AFP

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appealed to China’s No. 2 leader not to let frustration over US curbs on access to processor chips and other technology disrupt economic cooperation during a visit Friday aimed at improving strained relations.

Meeting with Premier Li Qiang, Yellen said Washington and Beijing have a duty to cooperate on issues that affect the world. She appealed for “regular channels of communication” at a time when relations are at their lowest in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants.

Yellen is one of several senior US officials due to visit Beijing to encourage Chinese leaders to revive interactions between governments of the two largest economies. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Yellen defended “targeted actions,” a reference to curbs on Chinese access to advanced processor chips and other technology, saying they are needed to protect national security. “You may disagree... but we should not allow any disagreement to lead to misunderstandings that needlessly worsen our bilateral relationships.” Li expressed optimism on improving ties.

