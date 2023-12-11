Zelensky heads to Argentina in bid to win more support

It is the Ukrainian leader’s first-ever trip to Latin America as Kyiv continues to court support among developing nations for its 21-month-old fight against Russia’s invading forces

Before travelling to Argentine, Zelensky met with Cape Verde’s Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva on Saturday. Pic/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is heading to Buenos Aires to witness the swearing-in on Sunday of Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, Zelensky’s office said.

A political outsider who has railed against what he calls entrenched official corruption in Argentina and promised to uproot the political establishment, Milei ran on a pro-Western foreign policy platform, repeatedly expressing distrust of Moscow and Beijing.

Zelensky phoned Milei shortly after the Argentinian’s electoral victory, thanking him for his “clear support for Ukraine” which he described in social media posts as “well-noticed and appreciated by Ukrainians”. In its readout of the call published shortly later, Milei’s office said he had offered to host a summit between Ukraine and Latin American states.

