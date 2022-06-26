Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray will not resign, would rather face floor test
Maharashtra Political crisis: Rebel MLAs name their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Maharashtra political crisis: Police on high alert after rebel MLA's office vandalised in Pune
26/11 Mumbai terror attack handler jailed for 15 years in Pakistan
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Eknath Shinde's stronghold Thane
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 1983 World Cup triumph revisited by Kapil Dev and teammates at book launch

1983 World Cup triumph revisited by Kapil Dev and teammates at book launch

Updated on: 26 June,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

On the 39th anniversary of India’s famous win, Kapil pointed to all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath’s (7-0-12-3) wicket of Michael Holding (6) when the medium pacer trapped him LBW to seal the victory

1983 World Cup triumph revisited by Kapil Dev and teammates at book launch

Members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team during the launch of the book. Pic/Atul Kamble


There were several moments which impacted India’s 1983 World Cup cricket campaign. Swing bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu’s dismissal of WI opener Gordon Greenidge in the final, Kapil Dev’s terrific running catch off S Madal Lal which ended Vivian Richards’s  28-ball 33 while chasing India’s 183, Kapil’s unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe after being 17 for 5.

However, the India skipper, who scored an eight-ball 15 and then took 1-21 in his 11 overs in the final, felt there was another critical factor.




On the 39th anniversary of India’s famous win, Kapil pointed to all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath’s (7-0-12-3) wicket of Michael Holding (6) when the medium pacer trapped him LBW to seal the victory.


Also Read: Rohit Sharma tests Covid-19 positive ahead of England series

 “The first thing that comes to my mind was the last wicket, when Jimmy [Amarnath] bowled the ball and [Holding] was adjudged LBW,” Kapil said during an interaction with commentator and presenter Harsha Bhogle at the launch of a coffee table book—the 1983 World Cup Opus — in Mumbai on Saturday.  

The 1983 World Cup-winning team members graced the occasion with Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri joining the interaction via video conference.

Kapil also lavished praise on the team’s character. “I think we had very mature players, We had very young players too, and to me, the character [of the players] was more important. This team had character and that’s what I feel proud about,” he said.

kapil dev cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK