South Africa scored 271-9 thanks to opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 runs in 102 balls and 79 from Tristan Stubbs

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article 1st ODI: Proteas crush Ireland by 139 runs x 00:00

Mark Adair took four more wickets for Ireland, but it wasn’t enough this time as South Africa won the opening cricket match of their ODI series by 139 runs.

