Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 1st ODI Proteas crush Ireland by 139 runs

1st ODI: Proteas crush Ireland by 139 runs

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AP , PTI |

Top

South Africa scored 271-9 thanks to opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 runs in 102 balls and 79 from Tristan Stubbs

1st ODI: Proteas crush Ireland by 139 runs

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
1st ODI: Proteas crush Ireland by 139 runs
x
00:00

Mark Adair took four more wickets for Ireland, but it wasn’t enough this time as South Africa won the opening cricket match of their ODI series by 139 runs.


South Africa scored 271-9 thanks to opener Ryan Rickelton’s 91 runs in 102 balls and 79 from Tristan Stubbs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa ireland cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK