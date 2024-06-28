India opener Shafali Verma says she’ll savour belligerent maiden double ton against SA for the rest of her life; partner Mandhana slams 149 as hosts end Day One on massive 525-4

India’s Shafali Verma celebrates her double century on Day One of the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai yesterday; India’s Smriti Mandhana is all smiles after her century against SA in Chennai yesterday. Pics/PTI

Young opener Shafali Verma played out of her skin to score a record-breaking double century, which helped India to the highest-ever single-day total as a plethora of landmarks were rewritten on the opening day of the one-off Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Shafali’s double century (205), scored off just 194 balls, and her formidable 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (149) set the platform for India’s massive 525 for 4 on a day when the visitors were sent on a leather hunt by the host batters.

Shafali made her double century in 194 balls to snatch the record of the fastest 200 in women’s cricket from Australia’s Annabelle Sutherland, who had achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February. Her knock helped India reel off a record end of day score.

The 20-year-old Indian also became only the second Indian woman after the legendary Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket. Mithali’s 214 had come off 407 balls during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002.

Shafali’s maiden int’l ton

This was also the maiden international three-digit score for Shafali across all three formats. “It’s a special moment for me and I will savour it as a precious treasure for the rest of my life. It is my second favourite knock after the U-19 [T20] World Cup [title win],” Shafali said in the post-day press meet.

The hard-hitting right-hander also highlighted her strong work ethics prior to this series. “I couldn’t convert the starts I gained in the ODIs [v SA in Bangalore]. Today, my plan was to take my time as the ball was moving initially, and they were also bowling well,” said Shafali.

“I was backing my strength and tried to gradually settle down. With God’s grace, I have managed to get my first 100 and 200 at the same time, which is a tribute to my hard work, so really happy to contribute to the team,” she added.

The 20-year-old’s previous best was 96 against England three years ago, and she admitted that there were a few jitters when she was in the 90s. “No one forgets getting dismissed on 96, and I remembered that moment while I was on 96 [today]. All I was thinking was to score those four runs. Even when I approached 200, I was trying to back myself,” she stated.

‘Smriti backs me a lot’

She credited Mandhana for helping her maintain the calmness. “Smriti di [sister] always backs me a lot at the crease, which helps me because she keeps telling me to play calmly. So, thanks to her as well,” she mentioned.

The SA bowlers, especially the spinners, struggled on the Chennai pitch with Delmi Tucker being the most successful with a haul of 2 for 141.

However, Shafali felt that the pitch was starting to turn towards the day’s end and backed India spinners to come good. “Although their spinners lacked turn initially, there was some turn in the post-tea session. Thus, hoping for our spinners to come in handy tomorrow,” she signed off.

Brief scores

India 525-4 (S Verma 205, S Mandhana 149, J Rodrigues 55, R Ghosh 43*, H Kaur 42*; D Tucker 2-141) v South Africa

194

No. of balls Shafali took to reach her double ton, the fastest-ever in women’s Tests

Two

Shafali is only the second Indian woman, after Mithali Raj, to score 200 in Tests

292

Shafali and Smriti Mandhana’s record opening stand and second-highest partnership in women’s Tests

