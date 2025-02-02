Abhishek Sharma slams rapid 17-ball fifty, becomes India’s second-fastest to achieve feat

Yuvraj Singh currently holds the record for the fastest fifty, having reached the mark in a mere 12 balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup clash against England

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: X)

Abhishek Sharma on Sunday made history by scoring the second-fastest fifty for India, achieving the milestone in just 17 balls during the fifth T20I against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Yuvraj Singh currently holds the record for the fastest fifty, having reached the mark in a mere 12 balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup clash against England. It was in this iconic match that Yuvraj famously struck Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over.

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl as the tourists look for a consolation win. The visitors made one change at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from their previous loss that gave India an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Speedster Mark Wood comes in pace of Saqib Mahmood, who claimed three wickets in his first over of the last match without conceding a run. India also made one change, with fast bowler Mohammed Shami replacing left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh as the hosts look to finish on a high going into the three ODI matches.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said he would have anyway batted first had he won the toss. The white-ball series serves as a tune-up for the two teams ahead of the 50-overs Champions Trophy starting February 19.

Teams India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (capt), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Umpires: Rohan Pandit (IND), Virender Sharma (IND) TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND) Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

