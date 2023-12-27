Rahul, who walked into the middle while the Indians were four down for 92 on Day 1 on Tuesday, made a gutsy 101 off 137 balls before being knocked over by debutant pacer Nandre Burger, as the visitors were all out for 245

Sachin Tendulkar

Listen to this article Accolades pour in for Rahul’s fighting century at Centurion x 00:00

KL Rahul’s brave century during the ongoing opening Test against South Africa here on Wednesday drew high acclaim from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who has rated the knock “in the top ten in the history” of India’s red-ball cricket. Rahul, who walked into the middle while the Indians were four down for 92 on Day 1 on Tuesday, made a gutsy 101 off 137 balls before being knocked over by debutant pacer Nandre Burger, as the visitors were all out for 245.

Also Read: IND vs SA 1st Test: After KL's special ton, Elgar replies with ferocious hundred

ADVERTISEMENT



Sunil Gavaskar

Commentating in Hindi on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “I have been watching cricket for over 50 years now, and I can undoubtedly say this century by Rahul has to be in the top ten of India’s Test history because it’s a different pitch here,” Gavaskar said. “A batter would not gain the confidence so easily that he has set, especially with the ball doing anything at any time.”

Tendulkar floored

Meanwhile, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praise on Rahul. “Well played @klrahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the context of this Test,” Tendulkar said on Twitter. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer was particularly impressed with Rahul’s shot selection.

‘Gutsy knock’

“Gutsy knock in challenging conditions. The discipline and shot selection absolutely spot on. Really liked how late he played and when he played his shots there were no half measures. Well played @klrahul,” Jaffer tweeted. “Klass as always @klrahul,” fellow Karnataka cricketer Mayank Agarwal wrote on twitter.

‘Centurion’s favourite visitor’

Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “Centurion’s favorite visitor strikes again! KL Rahul’s sublime 101 against South Africa adds another chapter to his impressive record at this venue.” “Well played @klrahul. Outstanding knock in tough batting conditions,” said former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever