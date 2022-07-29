Adam Gilchrist wants to see Indian cricketers in other leagues

Former Australia captain feels Indian presence in those leagues can only be an advantage

Adam Gilchrist. Pic/Atul Kamble

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist has asked why are Indian cricketers are not allowed to play in T20 Leagues in other countries.

"I am not criticising the IPL, but why won't Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I've never had an open and honest answer. Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league. I am not saying it in a provocative sense, but is that a fair question,” Gilchrist asked during a media interaction at Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla complex indoor academy on Thursday.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant is now the world’s most exciting cricketer: Adam Gilchrist

"I really want to highlight the six IPL seasons [I played]. I loved it. It was a great experience. It is the premier T20 competition in the world, but it is important to allow other boards and countries to prosper as well," Gilchrist said, who led Deccan Chargers to IPL glory in 2009.

"It will be wonderful [if the Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues]. I personally feel that it won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow as a brand, if they [Indian players] can play in Australia or South Africa," Gilchrist remarked.