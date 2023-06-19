Ajinkya Rahane to turn out for Leicestershire

Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

Ajinkya Rahane

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be plying his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in Division Two, after finishing his two-Test assignment with the Indian team against the West Indies. Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

