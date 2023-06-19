Breaking News
Ajinkya Rahane to turn out for Leicestershire

Updated on: 19 June,2023 08:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

Ajinkya Rahane to turn out for Leicestershire

Ajinkya Rahane

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be plying his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in Division Two, after finishing his two-Test assignment with the Indian team against the West Indies. Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.


Also Read: Playing for India matters a lot for me: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of WTC final


