Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI focused on getting bowling combo right Akash Ambani

'MI focused on getting bowling combo right': Akash Ambani

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

“We had four of our top seven in place already, [we] just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players,” Ambani told Jio Cinema

'MI focused on getting bowling combo right': Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
'MI focused on getting bowling combo right': Akash Ambani
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians strived to get their bowling combination right during the IPL mega auction, said team owner Akash Ambani after the five-time champions brought in two left-arm pacers and two overseas spinners as part of their new signings.


Mumbai Indians got the veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult back into their fold and also added England’s left-arm bowler Reece Topley, India’s Deepak Chahar and Afghanistan rookie Allah Ghazanfar as well as Kiwi spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner to the roster.


Also Read: Cricket takes backseat to chicken for IPL's youngest Vaibhav Suryavanshi


“We had four of our top seven in place already, [we] just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players,” Ambani told Jio Cinema.

“We focused a lot in this auction on getting our bowling combination right and I think we have achieved that at the end of two days of auction,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

akash ambani mumbai indians IPL 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK