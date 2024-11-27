“We had four of our top seven in place already, [we] just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players,” Ambani told Jio Cinema

Akash Ambani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'MI focused on getting bowling combo right': Akash Ambani x 00:00

Mumbai Indians strived to get their bowling combination right during the IPL mega auction, said team owner Akash Ambani after the five-time champions brought in two left-arm pacers and two overseas spinners as part of their new signings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians got the veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult back into their fold and also added England’s left-arm bowler Reece Topley, India’s Deepak Chahar and Afghanistan rookie Allah Ghazanfar as well as Kiwi spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner to the roster.

Also Read: Cricket takes backseat to chicken for IPL's youngest Vaibhav Suryavanshi

“We had four of our top seven in place already, [we] just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players,” Ambani told Jio Cinema.

“We focused a lot in this auction on getting our bowling combination right and I think we have achieved that at the end of two days of auction,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever