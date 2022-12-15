Armaan Jaffer’s ton helps Mumbai gain advantage on Day Two

Wickets kept falling around him but he batted with grit to ensure his side gained an early advantage in the match

Armaan Jaffer

Armaan Jaffer’s scintillating ton ensured Mumbai gained a 52-run lead against Andhra Pradesh on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ encounter in Vizianagaram. The right-handed batsman batted throughout the day, scoring 116 not out with 16 fours and a solitary six. Wickets kept falling around him but he batted with grit to ensure his side gained an early advantage in the match.

Resuming the day at 25-1, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fine hand with Jaffer, stitching together a partnership of 75 runs. The left-hander was trapped leg-before on 45 to AP’s off-spinner Shoaib Md Khan who picked up two wickets for 70 runs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane also played a fine knock of 44 before becoming pacer KV Sasikanth’s second victim. Sasikanth was the pick of the bowlers for AP with figures of 3-50. After Rahane fell, the lower middle-order didn’t show any composure.

In-form Sarfaraz had a rare failure with a score of just five, becoming Sasikanth’s third victim. Wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore (10) was leg-before to offie Shoaib. Left-arm spinner Lalith Mohan trapped Shams Mulani for 10, the last wicket to fall on the day. Reliable all-rounder Tanush Kotian then joined Jaffer in the middle and ensured that Mumbai don’t lose their advantage. He scored a brisk 43 which included five boundaries and a six. Now, it is upto them to ensure Mumbai stay ahead in the game.

Brief scores

AP 238 all out v Mumbai 290-6 (A Jaffer 116*, Y Jaiswal 45, A Rahane 44; KV Sasikanth 3-50, S Md Khan 2-70)

