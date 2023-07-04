Ashes 2023: On the final day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, England’s wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts’ chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue

England coach Brendon McCullum and Australia coach Andrew McDonald

Listen to this article Ashes 2023: England boss Baz questions spirit of the game, Aus coach McDonald holds no grudges x 00:00

England coach Brendon McCullum has accused Australia of not adhering to the spirit of the game after Alex Carey’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow which ignited the second Test at Lord’s.

On the final day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, England’s wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts’ chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bairstow was on 10 and England were 193-5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing this, Australia wicketkeeper Carey immediately directed an under-arm throw to the stumps and jumped in joy.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow’s dismissal.

Sharing his thoughts on the bizarre dismissal, McCullum has indicated England could skip post-series beers with Australia with his side furious over the Bairstow stumping.

“I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon,” McCullum told BBC Sport’s Test Match Special.

“It was more about the spirit of the game and when you become older and mature you realise the game and spirit of it is what you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people’s characters,” added McCullum.

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said he was disappointed with McCullum’s comment about the teams not sharing a beer after the stumping incident.

“I haven’t spoken to him, [have] heard that comment for the first time, and somewhat disappointed by that. But I’m not one to hold a grudge too much,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever