Ashwin’s tales: How Dhoni schooled Sreesanth at Port Elizabeth in 2010

Updated on: 13 July,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Reason: Sreesanth repeatedly ignored skipper’s calls to sit in the dug-out with other reserves for a massage in the dressing room

An irate MS Dhoni deciding to send S Sreesanth back home in the middle of a match, his ‘Mankading’ debut as a teenager and WV Raman’s efforts into making him a potent off-spinner are some of the stories in Ravichandran Ashwin’s autobiography.


The 184-page book titled ‘I Have The Streets- A Kutty Cricket Story’ is co-authored by Sidharth Monga. It covers Ashwin’s journey from formative years till the 2011 World Cup win. The most compelling read was how an angry Dhoni, in the midst of a limited overs game against South Africa in Port Elizabeth (now known as Gqeberha) in 2010, asked Ashwin to tell team manager Ranjib Biswal to book S Sreesanth on the next available flight home.


Also Read: A leader in Testing Times


Reason: Sreesanth repeatedly ignored skipper’s calls to sit in the dug-out with other reserves for a massage in the dressing room.

