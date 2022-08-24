Breaking News
Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman to serve as interim head coach in Rahul Dravid's absence

Updated on: 24 August,2022 08:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and will only join the squad once he is declared fit. That means Laxman will most likely be in charge for India's opening match against Pakistan on Sunday, August 28th, if Dravid doesn't recover in time

VVS Laxman. Pic/ Official Instagram account of VVS Laxman


Former batsman and present National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman on Wednesday was named as the interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE, in Rahul Dravid's absence.


Laxman who served as the coach in India's just-concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the team's departure to the UAE.

The 49-year-old Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Apart from Laxman, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare, have also linked up with the squad in Dubai, a BCCI release said.


The rest of the Zimbabwe series squad members, who are not part of the Asia Cup contingent, have returned to India.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

