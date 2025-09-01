Asia Cup 2025, India squad SWOT analysis: India face seam worries but remain favourites for ninth title

The retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from the T20 format have opened the doors for a younger, bolder core to step in. With head coach Gautam Gambhir overseeing the transition, the Men in Blue have embraced a fearless and high-risk brand of cricket over the past year

Having clinched the T20 World Cup title in 2024, the Indian side has undergone a significant transformation. The retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from the T20 format have opened the doors for a younger, bolder core to step in. With head coach Gautam Gambhir overseeing the transition, the Men in Blue have embraced a fearless and high-risk brand of cricket over the past year.

India will look to defend their crown and extend their record to nine Asia Cup titles when they take the field in the 2025 edition of the tournament, set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah this September. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav , and with Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain in place of Axar Patel, India have named a formidable squad.

India will look to defend their crown and extend their record to nine Asia Cup titles when they take the field in the 2025 edition of the tournament, set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah this September. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, and with Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain in place of Axar Patel, India have named a formidable squad.

Having clinched the T20 World Cup title in 2024, the Indian side has undergone a significant transformation. The retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from the T20 format have opened the doors for a younger, bolder core to step in. With head coach Gautam Gambhir overseeing the transition, the Men in Blue have embraced a fearless and high-risk brand of cricket over the past year.

Strengths

India’s key strength lies in the balance and aggression across departments. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have consistently provided explosive starts, while middle-order batters like Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube offer firepower and versatility.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy have proven to be match-winners, especially in pressure situations. Kuldeep Yadav offers wrist-spin variety, while all-rounders like Axar Patel and Pandya lend much-needed depth and control. India’s familiarity with UAE conditions, bolstered by previous IPL seasons held in the region, also gives them a strategic edge.

Weaknesses

On paper, India appears well-rounded. However, the lack of international experience in certain areas could be a concern, especially under pressure in knockout games. While the squad is rich in IPL experience, the team has not played a T20I since February 2025, owing to the postponement of their series against Bangladesh due to scheduling conflicts with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Pace depth remains a potential weak spot. Beyond Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep, Harshit Rana, a relative newcomer with only one T20I to his name, completes the pace attack. Rana’s economy rate of 10.18 in IPL 2025 adds a layer of uncertainty.

Opportunities

A successful title defence would boost India’s confidence ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. It would also cement their legacy as the most successful team in Asia Cup history, setting a new benchmark with a ninth title.

Threats

The biggest challenge for this team will be handling the weight of expectations. With legends having exited the scene, younger players now face the pressure of maintaining India’s dominance. The absence of experienced bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj could be felt in crunch situations.

Should Abhishek Sharma struggle at the top, the burden may fall heavily on an untested middle order to rescue the innings under pressure.

India squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana