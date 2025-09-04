India’s campaign begin on September 10 against the UAE, before the much-awaited showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. In the lead-up to the tournament, several players have emerged as key performers following India’s T20 World Cup win

India appear to have built a formidable T20I unit for the upcoming Asia Cup, combining an explosive top order, a dependable middle-order core, and versatile all-rounders. The bowling attack, bolstered by the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah , looks primed to dominate on the continental stage.

Abhishek Sharma: The X-factor at the top

One of the brightest sparks in India’s recent T20I setup, Abhishek Sharma brings an audacious brand of cricket to the top order. While his aggressive, risk-laden approach has led to occasional inconsistency, the rewards have been immense. In just 17 T20Is, Abhishek has piled up 535 runs at an average of 33.43, with a staggering strike rate of 193.84. He already has two centuries and two fifties to his name, including a highest score of 135. His standout series came against England, where he hammered 279 runs in five matches at a strike rate exceeding 219, along with contributing with the ball as a handy spin option.

Sanju Samson: Reinvented as opener

After years of being shuffled in the batting order, Sanju Samson has found a new identity as an opener. In 17 matches since taking the new role, Samson has amassed 487 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 171.47, with three centuries and a fifty. Though he had a lean patch against England, scoring just 51 runs in five innings, he bounced back with a stellar run in the Kerala Cricket League, where he scored 368 runs in five matches, including 30 sixes, at a strike rate of 186.80.

Tilak Varma: The Mr. Reliable at No. 3

Tilak Varma has cemented his place at No. 3 with a blend of composure and aggression. In nine T20Is since his return, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 82.60, registering two centuries, including a top score of 120*. Both tons came on challenging away tours in South Africa.

Hardik Pandya: Dual threat in peak form

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya has hit form at the right time. With 320 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 145.45, and 10 wickets with the ball, Pandya brings balance and firepower to the lineup. His best bowling figures stand at 2/23.

Varun Chakravarthy: Redemption through spin

Back in India’s T20I plans, Varun Chakravarthy has rediscovered his rhythm. In 12 matches, the mystery spinner has claimed 31 wickets at a brilliant average of 11.25, including two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5/17.

Arshdeep Singh: Left-arm precision

Arshdeep Singh continues to impress with his disciplined bowling. In 11 matches, he has taken 20 wickets at an average of 15.15, with a best of 3/14, and an economy rate of 7.87.

Though Ravi Bishnoi misses out on the Asia Cup squad, his contributions post-T20 World Cup, 25 wickets in 18 matches, were vital in India’s rise.