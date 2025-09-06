In the upcoming edition of Asia Cup, India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. The "Men in Blue" will open their campaign with a clash against the UAE on September 10. The mega clash of the marquee event, between India and Pakistan, is scheduled to be played on September 14

Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag recalls one of his finest knocks against Pakistan

"Whenever you lose against Pakistan. So I would lose my concentration. I would lose my temperament and everything," Sehwag said in a video posted by Sony Sports Network on X.

Ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 clash between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag revealed that losing a game against the "Green Shirts" used to make him lose his cool.

The former right-handed batsman is known for delivering some of the most destructive knocks against Pakistan's well-known pacers.

In 2008, when India visited Pakistan, Sehwag delivered one of his finest knocks against the arch-rivals.

While chasing a target of 300 runs, he played a knock of 119 runs off just 95 deliveries, and his innings was laced with 12 boundaries and five maximums.

Riding on his knock, the "Men in Blue" singlehandedly registered a comfortable victory by six wickets, with 47 balls to spare.

Speaking about his heroics, the former Indian opener revealed that he was on a fast that day and had to score runs to satisfy his hunger.

"I was on a fast that day. On an empty stomach. I had to score runs to satisfy that hunger," said the 46-year-old.

The mega clash of the marquee event, between India and Pakistan, is scheduled to be played on September 14. India will then conclude their group stage matches by playing a game against Oman on September 19. On the other hand, the "Green Shirts" will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12.

In case both teams manage to qualify for the 'Super 4' stage of the continental event, they are likely to clash again in the tournament.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

