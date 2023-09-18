Asia Cup final 2023: Mohammed Siraj reveals his favourite wicket from dream spell

Asia Cup final 2023: Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 6-21 to lead India's rout of Sri Lanka by ten wickets as they clinched their eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 6-21 to lead India's rout of Sri Lanka by ten wickets as they clinched their eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old scalped four wickets in one over to help skittle Sri Lanka out for 50, a total the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill surpassed in 6.1 overs for an impressive victory ahead of next month's ODI World Cup at home.

Sri Lanka's miserably low total in the 50-over contest left a nearly packed house disappointed after they witnessed just 116 minutes of play.

Hours after India lifted the trophy, Siraj revealed all-rounder Dasun Shanaka was his best wicket of all six during a chat with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



"The spell I bowled today was magical. I had never thought I would bowl a spell like this. When we played SL in Trivandrum (earlier this year), I bowled four overs and took four wickets. But I could not take the fifth one. Over here, there were a lot of matches. I was bowling well. Batters were getting beat but today, they finally edged it," said Siraj.

Siraj revealed he got some swing on releasing the ball at nice lengths when he started bowling. "This is when I realised that I do not need to hit the wicket. You could just take one place and keep releasing it there and get some swing," he said.

He continued: "In West Indies, I had practised on wide off the crease outswing. Because I have a very good outswing. I pushed myself for a wide off the crease in swing and then outswing from there. I executed the way I thought. This is my best wicket till yet. The pacer said that this spell will boost his confidence for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Talking about his bowling strategies, Kuldeep said, "I do not think too much. I read the wicket well. I try to make sure my length is nice and bowl good-length balls consistently. I have been reading the batters, that what shot they will play and when. Accordingly, I use my flippers and wrong-uns. I have also been using crease well. The bowling is nice and it is giving me confidence."

Kuldeep said that he has worked hard on his pace and its variation but it was not easy initially as it affected his rhythm. "But now I am going smooth and aggressive and enjoying my bowling," he added.

"I felt good about the way you bowled and the fact I did not get to bowl today. You deserve these six wickets. When a team is all out for 50, you feel happy that match will end quickly. It does not matter if I could not bowl in two matches. I bowled well in two important games and did well, I am happy," Kuldeep told Siraj.

(With agency inputs)