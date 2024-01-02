AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imam-ul-Haq rested for Sydney Test

On Tuesday, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the Sydney Test. The 21-year-old Saim Ayub and 30-year-old Sajid Khan have been added to the playing XI. David Warner will be the most-eyed player from the test as he is all set to say goodbye to Test cricket in front of his home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq have been rested for the third and final Test cash against Australia starting from January 3.

On Tuesday, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the Sydney Test. The 21-year-old Saim Ayub and 30-year-old Sajid Khan have been added to the playing XI.

🚨 Our playing XI for the SCG Test 🚨#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xTJzOcgy2n — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2024

Saim, who debuted in T20 international cricket in March of last year, joins the team after putting up strong List A results for Karachi. He's never played a Test match before. During his eight T20I matches thus far, he has amassed 123 runs at an average of 17.57.

After an almost two-year hiatus, Sajid Khan rejoins the Test team. He last competed against Australia during their March 2022 tour of Pakistan. Sajid has taken 22 wickets in seven Test matches, which is a respectable record.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins announced an unchanged playing XI against Pakistan ahead of the third test match.

While it was anticipated that one of their three primary quicks would receive a rest, Cummins stated that every one of them has recovered well and is ready to play. David Warner will be the most-eyed player from the test as he is all set to say goodbye to Test cricket in front of his home crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In an attempt to give the seasoned opener the ideal send-off, Australia are anticipated to be up for the struggle against Pakistan in Sydney. Warner will depart as Australia's fifth-highest run-scorer in the format.

Sydney will host the third Test from January 3-7. Australia is presently ranked third in the ICC World Test Championship rankings and holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan Playing XI for the third Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamer Jamal.

Australia XI to take on Pakistan at the SCG: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

