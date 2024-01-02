Australian skipper Pat Cummins expresses views on current situation of Test format

Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan starting from Wednesday 3. The hosts are leading the series by 2-0 and are currently placed at the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship list

Australian skipper Pat Cummins (Pic: AFP)

Australia captain Pat Cummins worries about the future of the longest format of the game but also believes that the sport isn't as badly declining as people think.

Over a decade, the Test format has suffered a decline in interest at stadiums and viewership due to an increase in the T20 leagues worldwide. Yet, Perth and Melbourne's packed crowds have witnessed Australia's current series against Pakistan.

Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test match between Australia and Pakistan starting from Wednesday 3. The hosts are leading the series by 2-0 and are currently placed at the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship list.

People will keep tabs on star Australian opening batsman David Warner who is all set to pull curtains to his international career in the longest format of the game. He will depart as Australia's fifth-highest run scorer in tests. In an attempt to give Warner a send-off, the Aussies are ready to struggle against Pakistan in Sydney.

"My hopes are that it's even stronger than it is now, in ten years' time or 20 years' time. I think in some regards leading to this Test summer, some of the question marks were against Pakistan and West Indies. We've had two fantastic Test matches against Pakistan, really well supported, big crowds," Cummins told reporters ahead of the third Test against Pakistan as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"So I don't think it's in as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about. But I think there is an issue just with the amount of other cricket out there, obviously, competition for talent is higher than it's ever been," he added.

Even though fringe Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had a lengthy net session and raised the possibility of a comeback, Australia decided against making changes to a winning formula in order to successfully defend their World Test Championship title.

Captain Cummins said Australia's fast bowlers have enough time to play every match because of the Test calendar that includes breaks between their two home series against Pakistan and the West Indies and their tour to New Zealand.

"Normally each summer there's something that pops up. But all three of us (Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) are really fresh. Even the way this summer is spread out a bit more, there's two Tests on, then a bit of a gap; then two Tests, then a bit of a gap; then New Zealand. We'll give it a chance. It's all gone pretty smoothly so far," Cummins was quoted as saying by ICC.

Australian skippper Pat Cummins on Tuesday, announced unchanged playing XI for the third ad final Test clash against Pakistan staring from January 3.

Australia XI to take on Pakistan at the SCG: Pat Cummins (c) David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

