All the records you need to know from third ODI match between South Africa and Australia

In the third and the final ODI match, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder hit a new low, whereas Australia's Cooper Connolly registered a new record to his name.

Batting first, the Aussies posted a total of 431 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 50 overs. For South Africa, Mulder bowled seven overs and conceded 93 runs, with an economy of 13.29.

His economy is the second-poorest in ODIs among players who have bowled a minimum of six overs. Mulder comes behind Ireland's Kevin O'Brien's economy of 13.57, which he achieved against South Africa in 2015.

In the second innings of the match, while defending a target of 432 runs, Connolly achieved a unique feat for Australia.

Bowling a spell of six overs, he conceded 22 runs and bagged five wickets. Just two days after turning 22, Connolly became the youngest player to register a five-wicket haul for the Aussies. Earlier, the record was held by Craig McDermott, who achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 204 days against Pakistan in 1987.

Connolly's magic with the ball left South Africa facing a 276-run defeat, their biggest loss margin in terms of runs.

In the first innings, Marsh (100) and Head (142) were greeted by bright sunshine in Mackay after opting to bat. The plot of the series heavily favoured the team that batted first, and the explosive pair ensured that it remained intact.

The opening pair upped the ante to raise a 250-run opening stand, the fifth-highest in the format for Australia. Cameron Green joined the party, played his heart out, contributing handsomely to the prevailing blitzkrieg.

He took a mere 47 balls to raise his bat and celebrate the second-fastest hundred for Australia in the format. Meanwhile, Alex Carey flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle and contributed with a quick-fire 50* from 37 balls.

With the top three firing centuries for fun, this was just the second such instance in the 50-over format, behind South Africa's rollicking effort against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Australia won the third ODI by 276 runs, but South Africa clinched the series with a lead of 2-1.

