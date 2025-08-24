Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > All the records you need to know from third ODI match between South Africa and Australia

All the records you need to know from third ODI match between South Africa and Australia

Updated on: 24 August,2025 07:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Connolly's magic with the ball left South Africa facing a 276-run defeat, their biggest loss margin in terms of runs. Cameron Green joined the party, played his heart out, and made a handsome contribution to the prevailing blitzkrieg

All the records you need to know from third ODI match between South Africa and Australia

Cooper Connolly (Pic: X/@ICC)

Listen to this article
All the records you need to know from third ODI match between South Africa and Australia
x
00:00

In the third and the final ODI match, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder hit a new low, whereas Australia's Cooper Connolly registered a new record to his name.

In the third and the final ODI match, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder hit a new low, whereas Australia's Cooper Connolly registered a new record to his name.

Batting first, the Aussies posted a total of 431 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 50 overs. For South Africa, Mulder bowled seven overs and conceded 93 runs, with an economy of 13.29.



His economy is the second-poorest in ODIs among players who have bowled a minimum of six overs. Mulder comes behind Ireland's Kevin O'Brien's economy of 13.57, which he achieved against South Africa in 2015.


In the second innings of the match, while defending a target of 432 runs, Connolly achieved a unique feat for Australia.

Bowling a spell of six overs, he conceded 22 runs and bagged five wickets. Just two days after turning 22, Connolly became the youngest player to register a five-wicket haul for the Aussies. Earlier, the record was held by Craig McDermott, who achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 204 days against Pakistan in 1987.

Connolly's magic with the ball left South Africa facing a 276-run defeat, their biggest loss margin in terms of runs.

In the first innings, Marsh (100) and Head (142) were greeted by bright sunshine in Mackay after opting to bat. The plot of the series heavily favoured the team that batted first, and the explosive pair ensured that it remained intact.

The opening pair upped the ante to raise a 250-run opening stand, the fifth-highest in the format for Australia. Cameron Green joined the party, played his heart out, contributing handsomely to the prevailing blitzkrieg.

He took a mere 47 balls to raise his bat and celebrate the second-fastest hundred for Australia in the format. Meanwhile, Alex Carey flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle and contributed with a quick-fire 50* from 37 balls.

With the top three firing centuries for fun, this was just the second such instance in the 50-over format, behind South Africa's rollicking effort against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Australia won the third ODI by 276 runs, but South Africa clinched the series with a lead of 2-1.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

South Africa vs Australia australia south africa sports news cricket news International Sports News International Sports News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK