Australia's cautious start after India’s early collapse on Day 1, post 9 for one at stumps

Australias cautious start after Indias early collapse on Day 1 post 9 for one at stumps

Updated on: 03 January,2025 01:16 PM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

India, who recovered from 57 for 3 to 107 for 4 at tea, lost the remaining six wickets for 78 runs in the final session

Jasprit Bumrah (c) celebrates the fall of Usman Khawaja's wicket (Pic: AFP)

Australia reached nine for one at stumps after bowling out India for 185 on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia here on Friday.


India, who recovered from 57 for 3 to 107 for 4 at tea, lost the remaining six wickets for 78 runs in the final session.


Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored for India while Scott Boland (4/31) was the pick of the Australia bowlers.


In response, Australia ended the day at nine for one as Jasprit Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja off the last ball of the day.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India all out 185 in 72.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 4/31). Australia 9/1 in 3 overs (Sam Konstas 7 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/7).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

