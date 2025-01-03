As the captain of the Indian side in the fifth and final Test of the series, Bumrah showed that his prowess isn't limited to the ball alone

Jasprit Bumrah in action (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Hitman' Bumrah? Star pacer in full flow, sends three boundaries flying in a row: WATCH x 00:00

Jasprit Bumrah has undoubtedly been India's standout performer throughout the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With 30 wickets to his name, he currently leads the wicket-taking charts in the series, having delivered consistently in a range of challenging situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was under his leadership that India clinched the first victory of the series in Perth, and his all-around abilities have only grown more apparent as the matches have unfolded.

As the captain of the Indian side in the fifth and final Test of the series, Bumrah showed that his prowess isn't limited to the ball alone. He stepped up to contribute with the bat, providing vital runs lower down the order when the team needed it the most.

Walking out to bat with his side in dire straits at 148 for eight, Bumrah immediately made his presence felt, cracking a boundary off Mitchell Starc. While the shot was somewhat risky, luck favoured him, and it set the tone for what was to come next.

In the very next over, against Australia's pacer Scott Boland, Bumrah unleashed a remarkable display of clean striking, hammering the bowler for four consecutive boundaries down the ground. His ability to read the situation and seize the opportunity was evident as he timed each shot beautifully, even as the pitch posed significant challenges for the batsmen. The first two boundaries came off length deliveries, and the third delivery saw Boland lose his rhythm, drifting wide down the leg side, where the ball raced away for four byes.

Bumrah's decision to counterattack with such aggression was not only a reflection of his confidence but also a clear understanding of the game situation. With India reeling and all the frontline batsmen back in the pavilion, the best course of action was to play with freedom and take on the bowlers.

Bumrah, understanding the conditions and the team's predicament, chose to take on the challenge head-on, showing why he is more than just a bowler and a captain. His attacking approach was reminiscent of how Rohit Sharma, the man he replaced as captain, would have tackled such a situation. With Rohit absent from this match, it was Bumrah who rose to the occasion, playing the role of the aggressive leader and guiding his team with both bat and ball.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant had played a gritty knock of 40, battling hard to ensure India remained in the fight. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, too, made starts but could not capitalise on their good positions, all falling short of converting their brief innings into something more substantial.