"Australian selectors have got this wrong": Clarke on Nathan McSweeney axing

Former captain Michael Clarke feels that Australian selectors have made a mistake by dropping Nathan McSweeney mid-series against Team India.

Clarke stated that the snub could potentially end McSweeney's career.

Nathan McSweeney made his debut in the first Test match against India and was dropped from the side with Sam Konstas coming into the squad.

"Nathan McSweeney has been dropped. I can't believe that. No matter who they picked in that opening position, they had to give them the series," Clarke said on the 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast.

"I think the selectors have got this wrong. We've got Usman Khawaja who is 38 years old, he's made no runs. He's a senior player," he added.

Nathan McSweeney had poor scores of 10, 0, 39, unbeaten 10, 9 and 4 in his recent six innings. Usman Khawaja on the other hand has the same string of poor scores of 8, 4, 13, 9 not out, 21 and 8 in the three games.

Michael Clarke argued that any youngster debuting in Australia will face the toughest batting conditions and in Nathan McSweeney's case it is facing the best bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) in the world.

"You are opening the batting in Perth, day-night Test in Adelaide and the Gabba... toughest places in the world to open.

"He made an unreal 40 (39) in Adelaide...that will be the toughest batting conditions he will ever face in batting in his career... swing, seam, Bumrah, the number one bowler in the world, running in to bowl that was his second Test match."

The former skipper asked whether the selectors would treat the underperforming senior members of the team in a similar manner after a few failures.

"We've got Marnus Labuschagne, who we were talking about before the series, before he made a 60. He has made no runs.

"Smith batted like a genius and made a hard-fought 100 here, but he's been under pressure. Everyone apart from McSweeney is over 30 years of age, and high 30s," Clarke pointed out.

"Are we going to keep giving youngsters two or three games and then try someone else and keep these older players?" he asked.

"What happens if Usman Khawaja retires in two Test matches? Does McSweeney then come back in or does he go to the back of the queue? This could end his career," he went on.

Clarke said if the selectors had decided to put their faith in Nathan McSweeney ahead of the series, the youngster should have retained his place throughout the summer.

"They have got to come out and say, 'we made a mistake picking him.' I don't think it's fair. They picked him, he deserved the summer," Clarke said.

"I wish him (Konstas) all the best. I hope he walks out there, and does well, lives his dream, makes a 100 on debut, something like that would be amazing," he concluded.

