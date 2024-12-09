Breaking News
‘Penalise Siraj for celebrating without appealing’: Michael Clarke

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Clarke’s comments point towards the instance of Siraj ‘celebrappeal’ for an lbw against Marnus Labuschagne without looking at the umpire, only for replays to show a big inside edge

Michael Clarke

Ex-Australian captain Michael Clarke said Mohammed Siraj should be fined for celebrating wickets without appealing for lbw dismissals, and expressed surprise over the ICC not sanctioning him for this. Clarke’s comments point towards the instance of Siraj ‘celebrappeal’ for an lbw against Marnus Labuschagne without looking at the umpire, only for replays to show a big inside edge.


“Siraj should be fined for keeping on appealing for LBWs and not asking the umpire. He hits the batter on the pads and just runs down like they’re out. I’m surprised the ICC haven’t fined him because I remember when I was playing, you get fined every time. “Brett Lee was the worst at it and they told him, ‘If you don’t turn around and ask the umpire, you’re going to be fined’,” said Clarke on the Big Sports Breakfast show on Monday.


