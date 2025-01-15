Backed by high-performance training in Bengaluru and Pune, Falcon Risers Hyderabad are all set for power-packed ISPL Season 2

With a solid strategy, an enhanced team, and a refreshed emphasis on preparation and fitness, the Falcon Risers are poised for the tournament starting on January 26

The Razack Family - FRH Team Owners

Falcon Risers Hyderabad have kicked off their Season 2 preparations for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) with a week-long high-performance training at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. With the aim to build cohesion and strong synergy in the team, rigorous training sessions are underway to prepare the team for a strong campaign ahead of Season 2.

Led by Head Coach Chetan Padiyar, Batting Coach Yogesh Pawar, and Head of Cricket Anant Tambavekar, who also happens to be the personal batting coach of Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana and the Maharashtra State Under-19 team, Falcon Risers Hyderabad have crafted a squad including left-arm pacer Irfan Umair, a Mumbai probable for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, acquired for INR 16.5 lacs, and Aryan Kharkar, an emerging talent in tennis-ball cricket, who comes from Thal, a small village in Alibaug.

Commenting on the team’s focus on a high performance, Tambavekar said , "Our squad-building strategy focused on blending experience with emerging talent to ensure adaptability and resilience across formats. Retaining Krishna Satpute was an obvious choice, while players like Irfan Umair and Aryan Kharkar stood out for their ability to perform under pressure. Preparations in Bengaluru are in full swing, with high-intensity training sessions aimed at refining skills and building team cohesion. We’re confident this well-balanced squad is ready to deliver strong, consistent performances throughout the season."

Central to the team’s strategy is the retention of star player Krishna Satpute, whose legendary reputation as the “God of Tennis Ball Cricket” and proven performance under pressure make him vital. The Falcon Risers also retained their core performing team from the first season of the ISPL, with Vishwajit Thakur, Shreyash Kadam, Vicky Bhoir, and Varun Kumar, all returning. Furthermore, strengthening the squad further are new signings, including powerful batter Bablu Patil and rising Under-19 talent Prabhjot Singh, adding fresh energy and potential to the lineup.

On the sidelines of this training camp, the team also organised a meet-and-greet event of the players with the franchise’s owners, the Razack Family from the Prestige Group, Mr Irfan Razack (Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group), Mr Rezwan Razack (Joint Managing Director, Prestige Group) & Mr Noaman Razack (Whole-time Director, Prestige Group). The event featured a cap ceremony to officially unveil the squad and an exhibition tennis-ball match that brought together players, owners, and the performance staff, fostering a strong sense of community.

With a solid strategy, an enhanced team, and a refreshed emphasis on preparation and fitness, the Falcon Risers are poised for the tournament starting on January 26.

