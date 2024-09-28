Breaking News
"Battles against those two will dictate outcome of the game": Glenn Maxwell hails this Indian duo

Updated on: 28 September,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In fact, India remain the only Asian nation to beat Australia at their home in a Test series.

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell feels that Australia’s success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is directly linked with how their batters negate the ace Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. India are eyeing their third successive series triumph in the Antipodean nation after etching epochal victories during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours. In fact, India remain the only Asian nation to beat Australia at their home in a Test series.


Maxwell said Ashwin and Jadeja have often dictated the course of the game. “I think that over a long period of time, having played against guys like Ashwin and Jadeja, those two seem to have always been the ones we’ve faced consistently, and the battles we’ve had with them have often dictated the outcome of the game,” Maxwell told Star Sports.


Maxwell, who no longer features in Australia’s Test cricket scheme of things, having played his last match in 2017, said the Aussies will have to nullify the senior Indian spinners. The Ashwin-Jadeja combine has taken a whopping 821 wickets between then in 330 innings with 50 five-wicket hauls. “If we play well against those two [Ashwin, Jadeja], we’ll generally find ourselves in a better position compared to when they’ve had a field day and run through us. Those two guys have been there for most of my career, being of a similar age,” he added.

